LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear will update the public on the spread of COVID-19 across Kentucky in his daily news conference at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The update comes on the heels of a controversial Easter Sunday. Beshear ordered anyone attending in-person mass gatherings this weekend to self-quarantine for two weeks.
"If you're going to expose yourself to this virus and you make that decision to do it, it's not fair to everybody else out there that you might spread it to," Beshear said Friday. "We shouldn't have to do this."
Beshear's order was met with backlash from several churches, some still holding in-person services on Sunday despite the executive order. Kentucky State Police were on hand at Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview, Kentucky, on Sunday, recording license plate information of churchgoers.
According to Beshear, the license plate information will be forwarded to local health departments, which will then present orders to self-quarantine for 14 days at the car owners' homes. Failure to comply could result in further enforcement, according to notices that were placed on churchgoers' vehicles during the Sunday service.
As of Saturday, Kentucky has 1,840 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 94 virus-related deaths.
