LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hair salons, gyms, theaters and other public facing businesses must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Exempt businesses include those that provide essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations, laundromats, vet clinics, hotels, food processors, auto and home repair businesses, post offices, warehousing and distribution and pharmacies. Those businesses can stay open, Beshear said, but they must practice social distancing.
However, Beshear said that businesses that encourage public congregation, or which by the nature of their service cannot comply with social distancing, must cease their operations by 5 p.m. Wednesday. That includes, he said, community centers, nail salons, spas, concert venues and sporting event facilities.
Beshear also announced a new positive COVID-19 case in Kentucky, bringing the total to 26.
Beshear said the new case involves a 69-year-old man in Lyon County.
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the state’s COVID-19 patient information includes 25 cases:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man (died Sunday)
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 74-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- 33-year-old woman
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman (fully recovered)
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 73-year-old woman
- 34-year-old woman
- 54-year-old man
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Nelson County
- 53-year-old man
