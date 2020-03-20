LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a news conference around 11:30 a.m. in Indianapolis.
Watch the live news conference here:
Holcomb, who is joined by Secretary of State Connie Lawson and the chairmans from both the Republican and Democratic parties, announced that the state's primary election will be moved to June 2 because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, all dates related to the election will be moved back 28 days, including military and overseas ballots.
“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America," Holcomb said. "In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health."
Indiana's primary was set to happen May 5.
The state will also suspend all absentee rules for the election, allowing everyone the option to vote by mail. To read Holcomb's executive order on the matter, click here.
This story will be updated.
