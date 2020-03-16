LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, JCPS closed for three weeks, along with most other Kentucky districts, to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. And starting Tuesday, 45 locations will provide breakfast and lunch or students. Families can simply arrive with their children and pick up meals, no questions asked.
This story will be updated.
