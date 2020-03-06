LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, and Gov. Andy Beshear Friday afternoon declared a state of emergency.
The patient is in Lexington and is being treated in isolation. The governor said he was not ready to release information about the person’s travel.
Beshear said the overall threat to Kentuckians remains low, and he urged people to remain calm.
We knew it was coming. We are ready,” he said.
The governor also said that Kentucky should expect more cases, but Kentuckians should go about their lives as normal, though they should make sure to wash their hands properly and stay home from work and gatherings if they are sick.
“People should go about their daily lives but practice better hygiene
Watch the live news conference here:
The virus that originated Wuhan, China, has been confirmed in 20 U.S. states, with Indiana reporting a case Thursday morning, and Tennessee reporting a case Thursday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention maintains a state-by-state list, although as of Friday afternoon it had not been updated to reflect the Indiana case.
According to the Indiana health department, human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Officials stressed that facemasks are not effective for preventing infection and should be worn only be people who are already infected.
