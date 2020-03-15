BESHEAR - CORONAVIRUS PRESSER 3-7-2020.png

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference updating the condition of the state's first coronavirus patient. March 7, 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, bringing the commonwealth's total to 20. 

One of the new cases announced Sunday is from Jefferson County, Beshear said during a news conference. The other new case is from Clark County.

One of the 20 patients is "in bad shape," Beshear said, and health officials do not expect that person will recover. 

"The coronavirus is not the only factor in that individual's condition," the governor added. "It is certainly a factor." 

Watch the governor's remarks here:

Below is the full rundown of cases in the commonwealth:

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags