LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, bringing the commonwealth's total to 20.
One of the new cases announced Sunday is from Jefferson County, Beshear said during a news conference. The other new case is from Clark County.
One of the 20 patients is "in bad shape," Beshear said, and health officials do not expect that person will recover.
"The coronavirus is not the only factor in that individual's condition," the governor added. "It is certainly a factor."
Below is the full rundown of cases in the commonwealth:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 73-year-old woman
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- Nelson County
