Warning: The video below may be graphic to some viewers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to talk about Friday night's incident in south Louisville in which an officer shot and killed a suspect.
Chief Steve Conrad said four officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a house in the 5500 block of Maryman Road, not far from the 8200 block of Dixie Highway and Waverly Park, on reports of a domestic situation. A man ran from the house once officers arrived on the scene.
"We do know that there was some sort of ongoing domestic situation between the suspect, who we dealt with, and the complainant who called this in," Conrad said Friday night. "I believe there was an active domestic violence order, emergency protective order, so this has been an ongoing situation that officers were aware of."
Police found and confronted the man in the 8000 block of Blake Lane, roughly a half-mile from the house on Maryman Road. The man "indicated that he had a weapon and made some sort of a reach around his waistband for that weapon," Conrad said.
"Officers pulled their weapons and ended up firing, killing the man," he added.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.