LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are scheduled to hold an online news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to release more information about a man who was shot by officers yesterday -- including body camera video.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE STREAM.
A suspect in an alleged stabbing of a pregnant woman was being treated at a local hospital Wednesday after LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said officers shot him in the Bon Air neighborhood.
Conrad said no officers were hurt in the exchange, which occurred in the 3000 block of Talisman Road, not far from Brockton Lane and Taylorsville Road.
According to the chief, officers were following a man believed to be the suspect in an alleged stabbing that police said occurred just before noon Wednesday in the 2100 block of Allston Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway and Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood. The suspect stopped his car and "brandished a firearm," Conrad said, and shots were fired, although the chief said it is unclear if the suspect shot first.
The suspect then led police on a 1.5-mile chase to Talisman Road.
"He stopped, and shots were fired again, and the suspect was struck," said Conrad, adding the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He did not provide an update on the suspect's condition as of Wednesday evening.
.@LMPD Chief Conrad: Police were investigating a stabbing suspect. Suspect was followed by police, “brandished a firearm” & shots were fired. (Unclear who shot first.) Another round of shots ended with suspect shot by police & taken to hospital. No word on condition. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/9vk1ce0t5E— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) March 25, 2020
Karen Stout was walking her dog when she found herself just feet away from the gunfire.
"I immediately dropped (to the ground)," Stout said. "I dropped on my dog. (I) tried to get her to the tree to take cover but could not pry her off the sidewalk, so I just laid down."
Officers were following the suspect because of his alleged connection to the stabbing of a woman who was 26 weeks pregnant. Officers on the scene at Allston Avenue found the woman with multiple stab wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The woman was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injures, Mitchell said.
The baby had to be delivered early due to the stab wounds. As of 7 p.m., the mother and child are in "stable" condition, Mitchell said.
LMPD plans to release more information about the shooting on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.