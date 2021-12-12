LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After devastating storms in western Kentucky left dozens dead and thousands without electricity, Louisville led a water donation drive on Sunday.

The city will send truck loads of water that were donated to the areas affected by the deadly storms.

On Sunday, volunteers stacked a few thousand cases of water outside the KFC Yum! Center prior to the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky women's basketball game.

Mayor Greg Fischer said the water donation drive is another way Louisvillians are helping.

IMAGES: Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes

1 of 57

"I wish I could do more because I know what they've lost, and I was alive during the '74 tornado and it was just devastating and this one was worse than that," Randy Fredrick, who brought water donations, said.

Members of the Compassionate Louisville board and the SOS Emergency Response team were on hand to accept donations.

The state also set up a Western Kentucky Relief Fund, and the American Red Cross is setting up blood drives.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags