LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools said Friday night's Jeffersonville High School junior varsity and varsity basketball games are canceled.
The school was scheduled to play Castle High School from Newburgh, Indiana.
A spokesperson said a fiber optic crew broke a water main near Jeffersonville High School, and now, the school does not have any water, so they canceled.
VBB - Jeff vs Castle boys bball game tonight has been cancelled due to a water main break and the high school is without water. A special recognition for our Sr will take place on Monday. More info to follow. @FredCowgillWLKY @newstribscores @sports_cj— JHS Athletic Dept (@JeffHighSports) February 28, 2020
Senior night will be rescheduled, but it's unclear if the game between Jeffersonville and Castle will be rescheduled.
There is also no word on when water service will be restored.
