LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The intersection of South Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been closed due to a water main break that occurred over the weekend.
According to a release from the Louisville Water Company, the break will take "several days to fully repair," and the intersection closure near University Hospital may impact drivers until "early to mid-week."
Crews are working to have one lane open on South Preston Street by Monday morning, the water company said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.