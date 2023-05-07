LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are working to fix damage to a road in the Portland neighborhood after a water main break.
It's located at the corner of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue. Barricades are set up in the area to guide drivers away from it.
It's currently unknown when the sinkhole formed. Drivers can still access I-64 East and West by using the right lane of Portland Avenue.
The Louisville Water Company said the water main break involved a 16-inch pipe and the break caused some damage to the road.
