SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- One southern Indiana county is already seeing the impact from all the flooding its gotten over the last several days.
Jackson is one of lowest lying counties in the state so it’s one of the few with airboats to help those who need to be rescued in the rising waters.
Over the last three days Indiana Conservation officers have been using the boat daily along the river – tending to eight rescues since Thursday.
“I heard someone faintly yelling ‘help’ then I figured out what side of the river it’s on. I got my spotlight out to look for him, found him, called emergency and they were out here in minutes,” said Tony Davis, who lives along the river.
Davis saw a man holding onto tree along the White River – the man had tried to retrieve a canoe when it capsized.
Rescue crews used the airboat to pull the man to safety. He is now recovering at a local hospital.
Monday, Conservation officers let WDRB ride along on the flooded fields and roads that are now mini lakes.
“To put it in perspective the 2008 flood - which was a 100 year flood - was at 21-feet so we were within two feet of that flood,” said Indiana Conservation officer Nathan Berry.
The White River crested at nearly 19-feet over the weekend but was around 15-feet Monday evening. Flood stage is 12-feet.
When flooding happens the boundary lines of roads, ditches and rivers are gone, but the danger isn’t.
“It’s no joke, people die. It’s a real thing. You will die out here in this weather and climate and it’s not worth anything,” Davis said.
The waters are expected to rise again by Thursday.
