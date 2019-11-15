SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The town of Sellersburg, Indiana, has restored water service to the remaining 400 or so customers still without it after a water main break Wednesday afternoon.
Town officials said a company laying digital fiber hit a primary water line along U.S. 31, near Broadway, destroying about 30 feet of it.
Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the town announced service was restored to the remaining affected customers.
Town employees told WDRB News that 40-50 businesses had also been affected. Ivy Tech Community College, Dairy Queen and Cracker Barrel are just a few that have had to close their doors.
Now that water is turned back on, customers are asked to boil water — at a rolling boil — for at least one minute before use. The town asked customers to boil any tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing death and preparing food.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.