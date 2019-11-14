SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A college and dozens of businesses in Sellersburg, Indiana, are closed after contractors hit a water main.
Crews have been working since Wednesday afternoon to fix what turned out to be worse damage than initially thought. A company laying digital fiber made the mistake, city officials said. An underground drill not only broke an 8-inch main, but also damaged a nearly 30-foot section.
As a result of the damage, many restaurants near U.S. 31 and Broadway have closed, along with Ivy Tech College. The school said campus would be closed until 6 p.m. Thursday, while the MASP and Perkins locations would remain operational on a normal schedule.
Once the water starts flowing again, customers will need to boil it for the next two days.
