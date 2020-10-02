LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waterfront Botanical Gardens is expanding on its first anniversary.
On Friday morning, crews broke ground on the $3.5 million Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Classrooms. The 6,000-square-foot building will have learning areas for adults and children, including a greenhouse, a workshop and a culinary courtyard.
Officials said it's a great way to demonstrate that there's much more to a garden than just planting seeds.
"There's laws of physics that we deal with in a greenhouse as well as different angles, so we have all these opportunities in the greenhouse alone rather than just learning how to grow plants are these other aspects we can demonstrate," said Jamie Burghardt, director of horticulture and education at the botanical gardens.
With around 15,000 visitors in its first year of being open, Waterfront Botanical Gardens hopes this brings in more people and groups. It's expected to take 10 months to complete.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.