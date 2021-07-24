LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Botanical Gardens held a dedication for its Japanese Garden on Saturday.
Designed by landscape artist Shiro Nakane, the two-acre garden will include a tea house, summer house, Zen garden, bonsai garden, pond, waterfall and traditional arched bridge.
Kayoko Fukushima, Consul-General of Japan, was on hand for the ceremony, along with members of the Japan/America Society of Kentucky (JASK).
"We feel like it's a place where people can go, almost as a respite from the stresses of daily life in a place where they can bring their families," Brett Shepherd, Director of Capital Campaigns, said. "It's just another fantastic element to Waterfront Botanical Gardens and will it will finish out phase one of our master plan."
The Graeser family was recognized for committing $1 million to the Japanese Garden. The garden will sit just north of the Graeser Family Education Center, according to a news release.
Construction on the garden is planned to begin early next year, and is expected to take 15 to 18 months to complete.
