LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- With the city of Louisville facing $25 million in budget cuts, some organizations are making a last-minute effort to save what they can.
During a three-and-a-half-hour meeting Monday night, members of Louisville Metro Council’s Budget Committee heard from the Waterfront Development Corporation about the cuts it is facing.
Nearly 30 percent of its operating budget could be gone, and like many other city-run branches, it needs to trim where it can.
That could start with the former Doc's Cantina location, which still doesn't have a new tenant.
To make up for it, small portions of park land could be developed to create more revenue from businesses at the park. However, officials say their goal is to keep as much of the park as natural as possible, the way it was originally intended.
"I am not ruling out the possibility of other commercial sites. I am open to that and we are looking into that," said Waterfront Development Corporation's vice president, Deborah Bilitski.
Another challenging budget item is the Belle of Louisville, which is scheduled for maintenance in 2021. Now that Jeffboat has left Jeffersonville, the Belle may have to go to Virginia for maintenance -- a trip that could cost $1 million.
Louisville Metro Animal Services also made a presentation before the council, giving their plea to not have to make the proposed $300,000 in cuts and reassign or lay off six staff members -- especially with their brand new campus opening this summer.
"I was trying to figure out on paper, without the six cuts, who is going to do what? Where and what time? So then you throw in six cuts and you go back and start that whole process all over again," said LMAS director Ozzy Gibson.
Also, Resilience and Community Services could be affected. That's the group that oversees homeless outreach programs. They are looking at cuts of up to $800,000 and the closure of the East End Neighborhood Place.
"What do you start to count in prevention? We know we have a high eviction rate in Jefferson County, so what would that appropriate number be? I think it's very difficult to find out," said Chairman Eric Friedlander.
Metro Council will take a final vote on the Mayor's budget proposal on June 25.
