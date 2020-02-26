LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Prime locations to watch Thunder Over Louisville 2020 are on sale.
The Waterfront Development Corp. is auctioning off boat slips and also plans to rent out its office space on East River Road. You can watch the show from the riverside location, which includes newly renovated rooms with large glass windows.
The WDC hopes to rent the office space for $10,000, which will go right back into Waterfront Park.
"It would be a donation that helps us keep the grass mowed. That helps us keep the lights on. That helps us clean up the flood, from all the floods that we have," said Deborah Bilitski, president of Waterfront Park. "So it's very critical to our core mission and our operation."
If you can't make it out to the show, we are bringing it to you. Thunder Over Louisville will air April 18 on WDRB.
