LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Via Colori Street Painting Festival brought together hundreds of artists, community organizations and vendors to Waterfront Park on Saturday.
The event featured a gallery of artwork on sidewalks near the Big Four Bridge lawn, live music, street performers and food.
Children could create their own street paintings, enjoy activities and games and meet their favorite characters and superheroes.
"People creating board games, we have people doing Marvel characters, Disney characters, different video game characters," Megan Bennett with the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana said. "Some people are doing portraits. Sunsets I've seen. They can kind of choose what they want to draw."
This was the 13th year of Via Colori, which proceeds benefit the girls' leadership programs at Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
The festival will also take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
