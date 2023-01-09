LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park has been nominated for Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Last year, Waterfront Park came in fourth place behind Detroit, Cincinnati and Wilmington.
This year, the park wants to claim first place, but needs the community's help by voting. People can vote once a day from now until Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at noon.
Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park said in a release that they are "thrilled" to be nominated once again.
“We are asking for help from everyone who shares a sense of pride in our beautiful waterfront to help us finally claim our rightful place as the #1 Best Riverwalk in the United States," Bilitski said.
To cast your vote, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-riverwalk-2022/.
For more information about the 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards go here. For contest rules, go here.
Waterfront Park has transformed over the last 30 years from a scrap wasteland into a huge green gateway to Louisville and Kentucky. The park is Louisville's most visited destination with 2.2 million visitors each year. It hosts many events such as concerts and gatherings year round.
