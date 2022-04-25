LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park was honored as one of the top-10 best American river walks.
The park lining the southern edge of the Ohio River in downtown Louisville finished fourth in the category in USA Today's Reader's Choice travel awards.
Honored to be voted one of the top 5 Best Riverwalks by USA Today @10Best 2022 Reader’s Choice travel awards! We want to thank all of those that voted for us and continue to support us as we grow and expand Waterfront Park. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ptTLe8KmEH— Waterfront Park Lou (@wfpark) April 25, 2022
It competed with 20 river walks across the country.
USA Today praised Waterfront Park's picnic areas, walking paths, sprawling green spaces, playgrounds and art installations.
The only other river walks that beat Louisville were Detroit, Cincinnati and Wilmington, North Carolina.
