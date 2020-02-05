LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Bridge is getting ready to turn 7 years old, and to celebrate, Waterfront Park will host a dinner on the bridge.
The first-of-its-kind community event will feature music, drinks and a four-course dinner curated by local chef Edward Lee.
Waterfront Park is shutting down the bridge for the "dinner under the stars" on Friday, May 29. A limited number of tickets will be sold for the event. Organizers say they created the event to raise funding and public support.
Big Four Bridge opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.