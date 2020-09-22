ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An urban winery and neighborhood eatery has now opened in Hardin County.
The father-daughter owned establishment is part of the Water Edge Wineries franchise which "combines the very best of a winery and wine bar in one versatile model that be located anywhere, regardless of topography or agricultural factors," according to a news release.
The company has 12 Water Edges wineries in Kentucky, California, California, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.
The Elizabethtown winery features New and Old World wines created in-house, sangria and eight fruit-infused wines. It also offers a selection of appetizers, sandwiches, salads and desserts.
Waters Edge Winery, located at 114. S. Mulburry St., is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The winery is closed on Sundays.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.