LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based non-profit WaterStep is helping the one of the community's most vulnerable populations combat the coronavirus.
WaterStep is donating several of its BleachMakers to local homeless shelters. The organization says these BleachMakers use salt, water, and electricity to produce bleach on site.
Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep, says at full strength, this product can be used to sanitize a hospital. He says it can also be cut to sanitize something as simple as a table top or your hands.
Wednesday morning, WaterStep representatives went to Wayside Christian Mission's Hotel Louisville to donate a BleachMaker and show how it works.
Nina Moseley, Chief Operating Officer at Wayside says, “We take care of literally hundreds of men, women and children every day and of course we’ve been extremely concerned with the coronavirus going around and want to make sure that our folks stay safe.”
She says this donation is a great blessing.
Hogg says this BleachMaker also cuts a large hunk of cleaning costs.
“Now we’ve got a tool that we can all have in these shelters and in these social service organizations that they can give out and it doesn’t cost anything. It’s basically free for the cost of salt which is nothing," he said.
He says the amount that these shelters will be able to make just for surface cleaning is about 50 gallons an hour.
Shelters that will receive the kits include The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, The St. John Center for Homeless Men, The Healing Place, Re:Center Ministries, and Wayside Christian Mission. WaterStep says requests are coming in daily.
