LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horror movie fans are flocking to Waverly Hills this weekend for the first-ever Horrorpalooza.
It's an opportunity for fans to meet some of the stars from cult classics like "Halloween" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
"The best part of doing this is getting to meet people and seeing the smile you put on their face or in some cases, the fear you put on their face," Jon Abrahams, who was in "House of Wax," said.
Waverly Hills is likely one of the spookiest spots in Louisville on any given day and, this weekend, it lives up to its name.
It's a reunion of sorts for the stars of the original "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" who are still in awe of the appeal nearly 50 years later.
"Just last week, somebody sent me a clip of Quentin Tarantino saying its a perfect movie on Jimmy Kimmel," Allen Danziger, who was in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," said.
Fans can also go on a celebrity guided tour of Waverly, meet a real exorcist or indulge in buying some horror movie merch.
Organizers are hoping this is just the first of what they hope will become an annual convention.
"It's Waverly Hills, it's internationally known," organizer Ken Lochner said. "It has that paranormal factor, when you come out. You feel that when you're here."
Horrorpalooza runs through Sunday and tickets are still available. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Waverly Hills Historical Society.
For more information, click here.
