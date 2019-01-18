LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With a big drop in temperatures expected in the next two days, homeowners should look out for ways to keep their homes and families safe.
Brownsboro Hardware and Paint owner Jim Lehrer laid out five things that could help homeowners weather the coldest temperatures of the year:
- De-Icers
- "With the rain and then the flash freeze, one of the things that's going to be important is this lock de-icer," Lehrer said. "It's important, because that rain is going to freeze on the lock of the car."
- Protect your pipes
- "Frozen pipes are going to be an issue," Lehrer said. "One important item is a faucet cover, a great item to have over your outdoor spigot to protect it, to keep the heat in it and keep it from freezing and pipes freezing in the house."
- More pipe protection
- "Heat tape just tapes to the bottom of the pipe, and it runs right along the pipe all the way where you need it protected," Lehrer said. "Then this little sensor down here is going to measure the temperature of the pipe, so it will come on and off as needed."
- Extra heat
- "Because of the colder temperatures, furnaces are probably going to be maxed out," Lehrer said. "So people will probably want some heat in the rooms they spend time in. If you do have a crawlspace where you do have pipe issues, putting a heater in there is very popular to keep that temperature to a point where you're not going to freeze pipes."
- A working carbon monoxide detector
- "With these cold, cold temperatures, it just seems every year that somebody ends up with carbon monoxide poisoning," Lehrer said. "It can be fatal. You want to protect yourself and your family."
Most of the items listed above cost less than $30 and are available at most hardware stores.
