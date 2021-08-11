LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sweltering temperatures are keeping homeless shelters in Louisville busy.
Wayside Christian Mission is in Operation White Flag status, which goes into effect any time the heat index goes above 95 degrees.
Staff at Wayside Christian Mission are making sure there is extra space available for those to come in and cool off.
The organization Samaritan Patrol also goes out to homeless camps and hands out water and food on exceptionally hot days.
Many times, those who are homeless don't realize the temperatures have reached life-threatening levels.
"It's just as dangerous for the homeless staying out as the extreme cold weather is, especially since so many of our population have lung disease, heart disease, and other conditions that are exasperated by the heat," Nina Moseley with Wayside Christian Mission, said.
Despite the heat, officials with Wayside say the shelter is currently at 75% capacity.
