LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wayside Christian Mission is feeling extra grateful this year for volunteers helping serve the homeless.
Because of COVID-19, Wayside says it's almost back to normal for this year’s Thanksgiving Extravaganza at Hotel Louisville.
Volunteers had to go through orientation Thursday morning and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before helping with cooking, serving and cleaning.
The day also featured a coat and sock giveaway, karaoke, a dance party and decorating for Christmas.
It was only possible thanks to the volunteers, Wayside Christian Mission Chief Operating Officer Nina Moseley said.
“It’s very important,” she said. “There's no way that we could put on a celebration of this caliber without the extra helping hands, and I think there are a lot of people who enjoy coming to help. They just need to know they can come back now.”
Wayside hopes to have more volunteers for Christmas. To learn more about volunteering, call 502-345-9030.
Wayside served about 2,000 meals today and provided boxed meals for people who are homeless.
