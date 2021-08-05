LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emu is back home after spending several days on the run.
The big bird went missing Monday in Pendleton County in northern Kentucky. The local animal shelter posted a picture on Facebook chronicling its journey on Aug. 2.
In the comment section, the owner said the emu is a sucker for bread or dog food. One commenter said the emu showed up to a birthday party in their backyard and let the kids pet him.
The owner thanked everyone for their help, saying the emu at home in his "chill out pen."
