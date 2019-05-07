LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The largest newsroom in Kentucky is about to get even bigger. WDRB Media is expanding its newscast offerings and will launch WDRB News @ 5 in September.
The hour-long newscast will be anchored by veteran journalists Elizabeth Woolsey and Scott Reynolds. The announcement was made Tuesday by President and General Manager Bill Lamb. "The community continues to turn to WDRB for important news and information. We will be expanding our coverage starting this fall," Lamb said.
Reynolds makes the move to WDRB after anchoring newscasts in Louisville for 22 years. "I have watched tremendous growth at WDRB over the years. The level of journalism in this newsroom is unmatched," Reynolds said. "Nobody is doing the kind of in-depth stories and covering the Louisville area like WDRB. I am thrilled to be part of this team."
With the addition of the 5 p.m. newscast, WDRB will produce 9.5 hours of local news on weekdays, more than any other Louisville television station. WDRB will also expand its staff, adding seven new positions in the newsroom for both broadcast and digital news coverage. It is part of WDRB's continued commitment to local journalism.
"We are excited to meet the demands of our viewers and better serve our community," said Barry Fulmer, Vice President/Director of News. "The newscast will bring a fresh approach to news and community issues with the high-quality viewers expect."
It's just the latest in several recent expansions for WDRB Media. After hiring sports columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, the newsroom added four additional former print journalists to report for WDRB.com. The digital expansion continues with the new "NewsSlide" app coming soon. The free app service will allow viewers to explore stories of the day with a more engaging and interactive experience.
WDRB Media has been awarded one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for eight consecutive years. This is the only television station in Kentucky to be awarded this prestigious honor.
