LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family has a lot to celebrate this week.
Anchor and Reporter Christie Battista is now engaged.
Her boyfriend, Craig, got down on one knee over the weekend. He proposed while the couple was hiking at Red River Gorge with their family — and she said yes!
You can spot Battista's nephews in the background celebrating in one of their photos.
The pair met in Champaign, Illinois, and have been together for four years.
Congratulations to them both!
