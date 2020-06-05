LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to give away a dream home.
The 2,200 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house is off U-S 42 in east Louisville. It's a beautifully-designed brick and stone home is on a cul-de-sac in the Sanctuary Bluff neighborhood.
WDRB sold 6,709 tickets for the dream home. Which means $670,900 will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for research and to help patients fighting childhood cancer and other serious illnesses.
Prize Winners:
St. Jude Dream Home
Charles West - Ekron, Ky
Ticket on Sale Prize - $2,500 Visa Gift Card
Kimberly Davis - Louisville, Ky
Early Bird Prize - Jason Aldean flyaway
Marcia Cecil- Louisville, Ky
Bonus Prize - $2,500 Visa Gift Card
Rebecca Perry - Louisville, Ky
Last Chance Prize - $5,000 gift card to Ashley Home Store
Lisa Bradshaw - Louisville, Ky
