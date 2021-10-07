LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to give away a dream home.
The 2,300 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house is off U-S 42 in east Louisville. It's a beautifully-designed brick and stone home is on a cul-de-sac in the Sanctuary Bluff neighborhood.
WDRB sold all 7,000 tickets for the dream home. Which means a record $700,000 will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for research and to help patients fighting childhood cancer and other serious illnesses. This is the first time residents in the Louisville area have purchased every available ticket.
Prize Winners:
St. Jude Dream Home
Dream winner announced at 8:50 a.m. on WDRB in the Morning.
Ticket on Sale Prize - $2,500 Kroger Gift Card- Marie McIntire, Louisville
Early Bird Prize - Nashville Weekend Getaway- Brenda Janes, Shepherdsville
Bonus Prize - 60" Smart TV and Entertainment System- Ronald Holwager, Madison, IN
Last Chance Prize - $2,500 Visa Gift Card- Mary Smith, Louisville
