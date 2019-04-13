LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB was honored to receive four first place awards from the Kentucky Associated Press during a ceremony in Lexington Saturday night, including for best daytime newscast. WDRB also won six second place awards.
“We are humbled to receive these awards, and we are so proud of all the journalists in our newsroom who work so hard every day to bring important stories to our community,” said News Director and Vice President of News Barry Fulmer. “Providing in-depth journalism is our top priority.”
WDRB brought home the following awards:
- 1st Place - Feature Reporting - Gilbert Corsey and Emily Evans for "Billboard Mystery Solved"
- 2nd Place - Feature Reporting - Gina Glaros and Jeff Gordon for "Standout Piano Player"
- 1st Place - News Promotion - Josh Kidd and Scott Brady for "Defining Season"
- 2nd Place - News Videography - Tom Round for "The Bees of Cave Hill Cemetery"
- 2nd Place - Breaking News - WDRB for "Kroger shooting"
- 1st Place - Special Series - Valerie Chinn and Doug Smith for "Marshall County School Shooting"
- 2nd Place - Sportscaster - Aaron Matas
- 2nd Place - Weather Anchor - Jude Redfield
- 1st Place - Daytime Newscast - WDRB News at 11:30
- 2nd Place - Overall Excellence - WDRB Media
