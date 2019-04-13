2019 KY. AP awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB was honored to receive four first place awards from the Kentucky Associated Press during a ceremony in Lexington Saturday night, including for best daytime newscast. WDRB also won six second place awards.

“We are humbled to receive these awards, and we are so proud of all the journalists in our newsroom who work so hard every day to bring important stories to our community,” said News Director and Vice President of News Barry Fulmer. “Providing in-depth journalism is our top priority.”

WDRB brought home the following awards:

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags