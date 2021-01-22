LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond turns 80-years-old on Sunday. To celebrate his birthday, WDRB in the Morning brought back the "Wheel of Neil" but with a twist.
Members of the morning show spun the wheel to randomly select one of Diamond's many hits. WDRB's Chief Engineer and karaoke enthusiast Gary Schroder picked up his guitar and microphone and belted out a few hits.
Over his career, Diamond had 38 songs in the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts. He's sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
