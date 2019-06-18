LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is working to keep kids safe by giving away free bike helmets.
We have teamed up with the Louisville Fire Department and Isaacs & Isaacs to promote bicycle safety through the Darryl Isaacs Helmets for Kids campaign.
The first giveaway will be at the Buechel Fire Protection District at 4101 Bardstown Road on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. until noon. Another giveaway will be held on July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Okolona Fire Department.
Each child will get a free bike helmet and get to meet Snow Fox! Families are invited to take a tour of the fire department, get a close look at the fire equipment and speak with firefighters.
