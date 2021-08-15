LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News was honored with 17 Emmy awards during the 2021 virtual ceremony for the Ohio Valley Chapter on Sunday night.
The annual Emmy awards are among the highest achievements in journalism and recognize excellence in the television broadcasting industry.
WDRB won News Excellence and the 10 p.m. nightly show was awarded Evening Newscast for its nomination from June 5, 2020.
Many of the awards WDRB received were for coverage surrounding the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor, the investigation into it and the months of protests that followed. That coverage was recognized with awards for Breaking or Spots News (Single Report) by Hayden Ristevski, Breaking or Spots News (Single Report) by Chad Mills, along with Team Coverage and Continuing Coverage by WDRB.
WDRB also won Emmy awards for Investigative Report by Gilbert Corsey and Dominik Fuhrmann, Daily News Report by Gilbert Corsey and Stuart Hammer, Health/Medical - News by Fallon Glick and Dalton Rinehart, Sports Story - News by Scott Reynolds and Justin Hawkins, Historical/Cultural & Nostalgia - News by Gilbert Corsey and Dominik Fuhrmann.
“There is no doubt that 2020 was the most challenging year for our community and for our journalists,” said WDRB News Director and Vice President of News Barry Fulmer. “Every single person in our newsroom was committed to covering history as it unfolded, despite dangerous conditions. Many of our reporters, photographers, producers, writers and editors refused to take a single day off for weeks because what was happening in Louisville was unprecedented. It is fulfilling to see our journalists being recognized with such prestigious awards. We are humbled and thankful for our journalists’ dedication to this profession.”
The Emmy® Award for News Exellence goes to “WDRB News.”@wdrbnews @BarryFulmerWDRB pic.twitter.com/RVS0A2adYt— OhioValleyEmmy (@OhioValleyEmmy) August 16, 2021
Individual awards went to Gilbert Corsey for Reporter - Investigative and Reporter - Specialty Assignment and Kyle Lizenby for Director - Newscast.
And the honors extend beyond the WDRB newsroom, with Emmy award wins for News Promotion Campaign by Josh Kidd, Scott Brady and Eric Crawford, Motion Graphics by TJ Grant and Michael Petrig, along with Set Design or Lighting by Dan Klapheke.
Arnie Harrah, who worked at WDRB for 28 years, was selected for the Silver Circle. The annual honor recognizes professionals who performed distinguished service for 25 years or more.
“The depth of talent and dedication among our employees is unmatched,” said WDRB President and General Manager Dale Woods. “In the toughest of times, we were able to find ways to work together and safely to cover important events. We thank our readers and viewers for trusting WDRB.”
