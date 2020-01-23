LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for a ninth consecutive year.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce awards the designation to a handful of companies across the commonwealth each year. It looks at a variety of factors to determine the winners, including a survey completed by employees, which gives them a chance to rate their workplaces anonymously.
A total of 31 businesses were selected as winners in the category for medium-sized companies (employing 150 to 499 employees). WDRB is the only television station in Kentucky to earn the honor, which it has won every year since 2012.
"This distinction means more to our station than any other award we have won," said WDRB News Director and Vice President of News Barry Fulmer. "We have worked hard to build and maintain a positive culture at WDRB, and that clearly resonates with our employees. This benefits our viewers and readers as well. Because this is a great place to work, we have been able to retain a team of veteran journalists who know our community and continue to report on important issues that impact us all."
The competition is designed to motivate companies in the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at the Lexington Convention Center on April 23.
