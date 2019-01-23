LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Media has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for an eighth consecutive year.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce awards the designation to a handful of companies across the commonwealth each year. It looks at a variety of factors to determine the winners, including a survey completed by employees, which gives them a chance to rate their workplaces anonymously.
A total of 27 businesses were selected as winners in the category for medium-sized companies (employing 150 to 499 employees). WDRB is the only television station in Kentucky to earn the honor, which it has won every year since 2012.
"Maintaining a positive culture is our top priority, and this is more proof that WDRB is truly a great place to work," said WDRB Media President and General Manager Bill Lamb. "This award is very important to us, because it shows that our employees value their workplace."
The competition is a designed to motivate companies in the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. The winners will be honored during an awards at the Lexington Convention Center on April 23.
