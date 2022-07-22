LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Historically Black College and University (HBCU) football games will be aired on WDRB Media channels this year.
There will be one game aired each week from Sept. 10 to Nov. 19.
The first three games will be on MY-58 and the rest will be broadcast on WBKI. There will be 11 games aired in total.
The halftime shows from the schools' marching bands will also be aired.
“I'm proud that we can offer a new selection of broadcast football games to the Louisville community," Dale Woods, Vice President of BCI Broadcasting, said. "In addition to the live football games, yes our viewers will also get to see the halftime performances of these schools marching band.”
The on-air broadcasting talent include Charlie Neal doing play-by-play, Jon Kelley as the color analyst and Ashley Holder will be the sideline reporter.
