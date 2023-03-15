Brownsboro Rd. at I-264 - car crash and heavy police presence - 3.15.23

This is the view from a Trimarc camera at I-264 and Brownsboro Road where police are on scene of a car crash on March 15, 2023. (Image courtesy of Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fiery crash shut down Brownsboro Road near Interstate 264 early Wednesday morning.

The investigation and heavy police presence has the westbound ramp from I-264 closed, as well. 

At least three cars were involved including one vehicle that caught fire. The Louisville Fire department was also called to the scene.

Requests for information about the crash have been referred to Kentucky State Police.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags