LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Army Golden Knights is made up of some of the best parachutists in the world. The group travels the United States performing in air shows in order to inspire younger generations to join the military.
The team is split into five sectors: the demonstration team, the competition team, the tandem team, the aviation team and the headquarters team.
The demonstration team consists of 26 members who travel around the country and perform for large crowds at various events, such as air shows and football games, often times carrying large flags through the air with them.
The competition team travels around the world to compete to bring home gold medals in various skydiving competitions. The tandem team provides civilians the opportunity to jump with the team and learn what it's like to skydive with the best.
The aviation team consists of the pilots, crew chiefs and mechanics responsible for aircraft flight and maintenance. The headquarters team organizes and provides logistical support for jumps and letting the public know when the Golden Knights are going to be in the area performing.
To find out what's it is like to skydive among the best, WDRB's Grace Hayba suited up in black and gold to hit the skies over Elizabethtown with the tandem team.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Guest is a pilot for the Golden Knights' team. Guest joined the army nearly ten years ago and has been flying one of the team's planes "Liberty" for the last year.
Guest says he originally was in the infantry but after several tours in Afghanistan, he decided to change courses within the service and started his journey to become a pilot.
"It's a great opportunity, a lot of people don't get that chance to have that opportunity. The Army affords everyone the chance to change their job like that," said Guest. "All these jumpers, they started off as another job in the Army and they were afforded the chance to become jumpers and support that outreach that we get to do."
Before every flight, Guest says he walks around the plane with a checklist, carefully checking for anything that is out of place.
Among the team members regularly flying aboard Guest's plane is Staff Sergeant Blake Gaynor, who joined the team in 2012.
"I spent seven years on the demonstration sections and eventually became a tandem instructor," said Gaynor. "Being on the demonstration section was also awesome because you kind of get to display the skills to the American public, but coming to the tandem section and getting to share the experience with people is awesome."
Gaynor was already serving in the Army when he went skydiving for the first time. He says his first jump made him fall in love with the feeling of the free fall and he started working to become a part of the elite team.
Although their jobs are different, Guest and Gaynor both agree their jobs are a dream.
"Just being up in the sky, I mean, it beats working for a living. It's the best office you can have," said Guest. "It's something I never dreamed of doing."
"I had seen the golden knights perform as a kid at an airshow. At the time they looked like superheroes to me because they had the smoke on their foot, they were flying around the sky in free fall, it was crazy. I never even thought it was something I could do," said Gaynor.
While the two's job is a performance, there is also a bigger message behind the stunts.
"The purpose is to get out there and provide an outreach to the public. To get the army out there, to recruit and bring that interest in the younger generation," said Guest. "There's a lot to offer that a lot of people I don't think are aware of and that's our job to get out there and show them what we have to offer. There's over 200 jobs."
After a look at the plane and a review of its functions, Hayba was given a safety briefing and told what to expect when skydiving.
The team suited her up in a bright yellow jumpsuit and strapped her in to a harness before walking her outside to board the plane.
Guest and his co-pilot took Hayba and the jumpers up to just over 12,000 feet over the airport, where the first jumpers used markers to plan their dives, before Hayba and her tandem partner followed shortly after.
The free fall lasted for about a minute and before the parachute was deployed and the pair cruised down toward the landing zone at Addington Field.
The $15,000 dollar parachute system weighs 55lbs and is equipped with a sensor that will trigger the parachute to automatically deploy in the event its operator becomes unconscious.
Typically, a tandem camp lasts three days in a certain area before the team packs up and heads on to the next jump location.
Out of those currently on the team, Gaynor holds the record for the most jumps in a single day with 17.
