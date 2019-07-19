LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may think your car feels like an oven as Louisville's temperatures approach 100 degrees. But we can tell you that it's not quite hot enough to bake cookies.
The WDRB News staff decided to test the theory of being able to cook in a station vehicle on one of the hottest days of the year. Armed with a sheet pan, a roll of cookie dough and a frozen pizza, we conducted an experiment Friday.
We set up the sheet pan on the dashboard of a station news vehicle about 11 a.m. thinking we might have a snack before we called it a day. Temperature inside the car was 78 degrees and climbing. By mid-afternoon, the car was 146 degrees, the cookies were getting a little runny, and the pizza was drooping in the intense sun.
How hot is it? We're going to see if we can bake cookies and a pizza in one of our WDRB News cars! We'll check back to see if we can have a late afternoon snack. pic.twitter.com/qUk7dODDpX— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) July 19, 2019
By the close of business, it was 94 degrees in Louisville, and the car was up to 158 degrees! But our snack was looking less than appetizing. We gave up on the experiment and decided to just wait for dinner at home.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.