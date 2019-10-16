LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've ever called the WDRB Newsroom or emailed a news tip to us, you likely spoke to Kerry McGee.
And on Wednesday night, he was honored for his dedication to journalism.
McGee was awarded the 2019 Excellence in Journalism Award from the Public Relations Society of America Bluegrass Chapter.
He was actually the first employee hired when WDRB News started in 1990. He is the managing editor and fields numerous calls and emails on a daily basis, all while coordinating with reporters and photographers in the field.
Congratulations to Kerry, who is so deserving of the award.
The WDRB newsroom wouldn't be the same without him.
