LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Begleys take a 90-minute road trip to Louisville from Taylor County, it's usually for some family fun.
"Chuck E. Cheese!" 5-year-old Blakelynn Begley said with a smile. "I like to play games."
During each one of those trips, or any trip really, Blakelynn's blanket comes with.
"She's always loved her blanket," said her mom, Brookyln Begley.
It keeps her warm, and provides some security for the little girl, when every day can seem brand new. It's also made her recognize, at a very young age, that some people go without one.
"Every time we would see someone on the streets or something, she would always mention them being cold or needing a blanket," Brooklyn explained.
The most recent trip to the Derby City was for a drop off at Hotel Louisville. Bags and boxes unloaded from her dad's trailer are full of blankets for the homeless.
Blakelynn isn't sitting by watching the blankets get to where they're going either, she's doing all the heavy lifting she can.
"Heavy," Blakelynn said.
Some would say she did most of the heavy lifting before she made the delivery. Blakelynn likes to wear gowns and crowns at Amerifest pageants. The blankets are the service portion.
"She had all of her pageant friends bring her blankets to be in the pageant, and that's how we raised a thousand blankets," Brooklyn explained.
It's really more of a life lesson though Blakelynn's mom is instilling in her cute kid.
"This world is evil sometimes, and raising her to be right and to have a good heart and give back is what I'm supposed to do," Brookyln said.
"This will stick with little Blakelynn for all of her life," added Nina Moseley, from Wayside Christian Mission.
The people she's helping will not forget either.
"This gift will tremendously help them," said Moseley.
The blankets will be split between Hotel Louisville, and the Wayside shelter at Jackson and Jefferson. Blakelynn has made several similar drop-offs in other Kentucky counties too.
"It makes my heart warm, Blakelynn said.
Blakelynn may be 5, but there's no age limit on generosity, and her recent gesture is probably far from her final big donation.
