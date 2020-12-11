NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- There are not many visitors at Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital in New Albany.
COVID-19 keeping patients there — working hard to recover from life-changing medical emergencies — from the touch of a loved one who could raise their spirits.
"This isn't easy," nurse Brandi McFarlane said.
"It has been a struggle," nurse Carol Wilkerson added. "When they're isolated so much, it counteracts their progress."
Nurses like McFarlane take their charge to care seriously. For her, that includes sharing how to overcome the pits of despair.
"I've been through a lot of hardships, a lot of loss, personally on my homefront, and she's gotten me through it," McFarlane said.
She? A horse named Sassafras.
The patients at Southern Indiana Rehab live close to horse country, so they know what was happening when they started hearing the clip "clops."
"Even those that were napping want to get out of bed and go to the window," Wilkerson said.
The "mane attraction" arrived. With McFarlane and her helpers at the reins, Sassafras and another horse named Karma went window to window to raise spirits.
The enthusiasm was shared. Pictures were snapped. For a moment, it wasn't about pain and it wasn't about a virus.
"I absolutely love it when I take them around, and faces light up," McFarlane said.
It was about the love of an animal that unites us all who call greater Louisville home.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.