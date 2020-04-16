LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sometimes, all it takes is one person to turn a crummy day into a great one.
Before the stay-at-home order was issued, a kind-hearted Jefferson County Public Schools employee was doing that just about every day at VanHoose Education Center.
Shaun Bailey works in the basement. He's part of the custodial crew, by title. He gets rid of old, important documents and picks up recycling, but he's always felt like a lot more at JCPS headquarters.
"When Shaun's not here, it's a bum day," co-worker Tim Calloway said.
"I truly believe Shaun is the heart and soul of VanHoose," added Nick Miller, another co-worker.
People love to talk about Bailey, but he doesn't say a lot, and there's a reason for that.
"The right side of his brain wasn't fully developed," said Shaun's father, Larry Bailey, who remembers those words well. "It was hurting, but it was worrying."
The milestones his son was supposed to be reaching in childhood at Hite Elementary School would come much later.
"He was playing with Fischer (Price)-type toys when he was about 8 or 9," Larry Bailey said.
A few words like yes, no, and OK came during his time at Pleasure Ridge Park and Jeffersontown High Schools. One of the many teachers who met and helped him along the way got him volunteering at JCPS headquarters. After a period of shyness came a part-time job, then full-time. And in the meantime, Shaun Bailey opened up like he never had before.
He chats and learns from his favorites along that recycling route.
"Because teachers or those who used to be teachers were working with him," Larry Bailey said.
He's also known for singing his favorite songs around the building. Sometimes, it's the Brady Bunch theme. Sometimes it's his favorite tune by Michael Jackson.
"Just beat it! Just beat. I'm good!" Shaun Bailey said with a smile.
The job and relationships formed have kept him learning and progressing.
"It's changed his life," Larry Bailey said.
From young student to 41-year-old employee, JCPS guided Shaun Bailey through a life that hasn't been textbook normal, but it's a life that shows how beautiful "a little different" can be.
"I truly believe that Shaun is loving the life that was given to him," Miller said. "I don't believe that Shaun looks at it as a roadblock, and I don't believe anyone else does either."
JCPS said because of the coronavirus, Shaun Bailey is now working remotely.
