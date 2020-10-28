LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Exercising your right to vote can be hard to do when getting into the polling place itself is grueling exercise.
Cindy Geisen and Jean Russell have seen the challenge at the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters with canes, walkers and oxygen.
"It's a huge walk," Geisen said. "I was here as a poll monitor on the first day of voting and noticed that many people were having a hard time. I saw several people just coming to a rest on the picnic table to catch their breath."
So Russell and Geisen teamed up to do something about it.
"We just called around to get some chairs, and we rented a couple," Geisen said.
The volunteers are both pounding the pavement to get the physically impaired from their cars to the voting booths.
"Once I got them in the building, they said, 'If I had walked through these doors without your assistance, I would have turned around and gone home without voting,'" Russell said.
There's no paycheck associated with this. Geisen and Russell are doing it out of the kindness of their hearts.
"It's been good for my soul to help people, regardless of how they're voting," Geisen said.
It's refreshing to see in a country divided.
"If they need us the next go around, I'll be happy to chip in," Geisen said.
The clerk's office said it's not allowed to supply wheelchairs for insurance reasons.
