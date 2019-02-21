LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville schools celebrated Black History Month Thursday with literature.
Schools like Hartstern Elementary hosted a read-in and career day event.
WDRB's Gilbert Corsey was fortunate enough to participate alongside black judges, singers, council members, firefighters and a host of black professionals.
They read African American children's books to the kids and answered questions about their jobs and academic backgrounds.
The teacher who organized the event says she wanted to show her students examples of black excellence in the community.
